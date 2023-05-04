Rezoning requested at Kinuso to allow store

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A proposal to redistrict land in Kinuso to hamlet mixed use district has taken first steps by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting April 26, council gave first reading to land-use bylaw 10-2023 to redistrict Plan 2080NY-, Block 5, Lot 5 in Kinuso to hamlet mixed use from hamlet residential.

Council received an application from Debra Jackson to redistrict the land, Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, told council.

The general purpose of hamlet mixed use is to allow compatible residential and commercial land uses within the same area.

Olansky noted that convenience retail services are permitted in the hamlet mixed use but not in hamlet residential.

Jackson makes and sells jewelry and sewing products and she would like to have a small store in the mudroom of her house where she can sell her crafts, along with some snacks.

“The applicant was operating a convenience retail store from her residence without an approved development permit and was asked to cease operations in October 2022,” Olansky says.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 14 in the council chambers at 11 a.m.

Convenience retail services is defined in the county land-use bylaw as development used for the retail sale of those goods required by area residents or employees on a day-to-day basis from business premises that do no exceed 270 square metres (2,960 square feet) in gross floor area.

Typical uses include small food stores, drug stores and variety stores selling confectionery, tobacco, groceries, beverages, pharmaceutical and personal care items, hardware or printed matters.

“This use is neither permitted or discretionary in the hamlet residential district,” said Olansky.

The general purpose of the hamlet residential district is to allow a variety of residential land uses of a smaller scale and higher density compared to the hamlet estate which is compatible with the overall residential character of a hamlet.