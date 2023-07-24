Resident’s suggestion needs study, McLennan council deems

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The number of empty lots in the town of McLennan and its effects on taxpayers will have to wait for another day.

Marcel Limoges appeared before council at its June 12 meeting and heard there are about 40 serviced lots in town owned by council. Each one, he mentioned, must be maintained by council at a cost to taxpayers.

“I look at these (lots) as dead money,” said Limoges.

Council discussed the matter briefly at its July 10 meeting.

“It comes back to the strategic plan. We have to get it done,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

Council agreed, and will research incentives provided by other municipalities.

A strategic plan is developed by council to help guide it in future decisions and to keep its focus on set goals.

Currently, council does provide an incentive for new residential lots. They give three years free on the residential portion of the tax bill. By law, council cannot forgive other portions of the tax bill including education.

June 12, Limoges suggested a five-year tax break for new businesses.

“You have to think long-term,” he told council.