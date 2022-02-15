Resident renews lease with BLC under new terms

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Grouard man will be allowed to park up to four vehicles on a residential property in the hamlet east of High Prairie.

At its regular meeting Feb. 9, council approved a recommendation to renew a one-year rental agreement with Albert Auger to allow him to park up to four vehicles on residential property on Fourth St. SW at an annual rate of $50 plus property taxes.

The agreement comes with an option to renew for a further five years.

Auger first entered a one-year agreement to lease the property in November 2019, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

The agreement included an option to renew for an additional five years.

Olansky says the lease excludes the roadway that is within the lot.

The agreement stipulated the lot is to be used to store or park one vehicle as Auger requested.

At the end of 2020, he was asked if he wanted to renew the agreement for an additional five years.

However, he did not respond, although he continued to pay the annual lease fee and property taxes.

Recently, he contacted County administration office to renew the lease if it was amended to allow him to park up to four vehicles.

He currently parks two vehicles on the lot and has been notified by the bylaw enforcement officer that his approval was for only one vehicle.

The agreement benefits Auger and the county.

“It allows Mr. Auger to park additional vehicles on property adjacent to his residence,” Olansky says.

She says it provides revenue and payment of taxes for a lot with limited suitability for development due to the size and the roadway and drainage ditch through the property.

As the renter, Auger shall be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the property, damages to the property such as ruts and agrees to comply with all municipal, provincial and federal laws.