Request for appreciation denied

Because they already made other plans, McLennan town council declined an offer to participate in a regional volunteer appreciation event to be hosted by Falher Smoky River Family and Community Support Services planned during Volunteer Appreciation Week April 24-30.

It was difficult for some councillors to decline the request but they realized they already made plans to hold their volunteer appreciation ceremony May 1 in conjunction with the Railway Museum opening May 1.

Councillor Yvonne Sawchyn suggested donating $100 “to show we care”.

“I think it’d be great to help them,” added Mayor Jason Doris.

“I think we take a pass on it this year,” he added.

Councillor Maggie Gervais suggested the timing was poor in part because council received the notice after McLennan’s plans were finalized.

“$100 isn’t going to hurt us,” Sawchyn persisted.

A motion to donate $100 was defeated 4-3 with councillors Sawchyn, Gervais and Marie-Anne Jones voting in favour. Doris, and councillors Sue Delauriers, Luc Dubrule and Margaret Jacob voted against.

A second motion to send a letter to FCSS declining a donation with an explanation passed.