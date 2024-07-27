‘Reprimand’ suggested for rock paper scissors comme

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Town of High Prairie Councillor James Waikle is defending his suggestion to play a game of rock paper scissors to select the deputy mayor while an advocacy group for good governance is calling for a reprimand.

Meanwhile, the rest of council remains silent on the idea.

Waikle made the suggestion at council’s July 9 meeting after Councillor John Dunn told council he could not complete his term as deputy mayor. Waikle and Councillor Sacha Martens both let their names stand for the nomination.

“Why don’t we do it this way?” Waikle suggested. “See if Sacha is up to this. Rock paper scissors. I’m serious. I’ll do rock paper scissors with you, Sacha.”

CAO Bill McKennan quickly responded.

“I don’t think that would meet the legislative requirement.”

Rock paper scissors was not needed, however. Council eventually elected Waikle in a secret vote.

The idea clearly violates the Town of High Prairie’s Code of Conduct Policy 2.0 which states in part, “Members of council shall hold sacred the democratic decision-making process.”

However, Waikle continues to defend his suggestion.

“I thought it would be a quick way to resolve a situation in which there wasn’t a specific path laid out in the policy. Once the CAO said that it probably wasn’t the proper way to decide the matter, I let it drop.

“Was it silly?” Waikle adds. “Well, no more silly than putting two names into a hat and pulling one out to see who wins a tie vote in a municipal election. That is how a tie vote is resolved at the municipal level. So an actual election can come down to pure luck,” emailed Waikle to South Peace News July 15.

Waikle did not address the Code of Conduct violation.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, had plenty to say on the subject.

“It was a ridiculous suggestion by Councillor Waikle and he should be reprimanded for making it as a reminder to all councillors that proper democratic process is required for all council decisions,” wrote Conacher.

“However, other councillors should not be making the decision to reprimand him because politicians should never be allowed to judge the actions of other politicians as that is, by definition, a kangaroo court.”

Conacher also suggested the Government of Alberta be involved.

“It would also be much better if the provincial government empowered the provincial ethics commissioner to rule on all cases of municipal misconduct across Alberta, to ensure independence in the investigations and rulings.”

South Peace News contacted Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver for a comment on the rock paper scissors game but he did not respond.

Waikle was also asked how a game of rock paper scissors upheld the “sacred” decision making process of council.

He did not respond.

The Municipal Government Act (MGA) also demands that councils respect the decision-making process. The MGA takes precedent over council’s bylaws and policies.

Waikle was asked July 16 if he felt so strongly about playing a game of rock paper scissors if he would pursue amending the Municipal Government Act’ voting process but he did not respond.

The rest of council was also asked if they would support or oppose Waikle’s rock paper scissors proposal but no member responded.

If council refuses to support Waikle’s idea – if and when it is made – he could still pursue the matter privately. Waikle did not respond if he would do so.

South Peace News asked Mayor Brian Panasiuk and the entire council by email July 13 how Waikle’s rock paper scissors suggestion represented professional conduct and why Waikle was not reprimanded for his actions.

No one replied.

Town policy does not specifically mention “professional conduct” by word but it does say, “The Town of High Prairie Council commits to ethical and lawful conduct, including proper use of authority and appropriate decorum when acting as council members.”

Waikle did not place his rock paper scissors idea on the July 24 meeting agenda.