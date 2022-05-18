Repertoire dancers show award-winning form

The High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society held its year-end recital May 7 at Prairie River Junior High School. All of the club’s dancers performed in a variety of eye-popping solos, duets and group dances much to the delight of the audience. Virtually all dances performed by the society won awards at three dance festivals including Just Dance at Morinville April 9-10, Dance Vibe at St. Albert April 21-23, and Dance Extreme at Sherwood Park April 29 to May 1. In the photos, not awards won are listed due to space. The society operated under the watchful eyes of instructors Angela Meunier and Madison Price. Junior dance instructor was Kacie Labrecque while Hana Sharkawi and Zaida Auger were dance instructor helpers.
In front, left-right, are Zaida Auger, Hannah Copeland and Jessa Anderson-Noskey. Behind is Madina Sharkawi. The girls are performing a Pink Contemp called “Maybe We’ll See”
Allegra Dubrule looks sweet as ever during A Better Place – Red Lyrical. The dance won gold and Most Outstanding Award at Dance Extreme
Blake Ernst puts expression into her Sweet Dreams – Red Jazz dance. The dance won gold at Dance Extreme and silver at Just Dance and Dance Vibe.
A bit of a foreign touch, perhaps, during French Café – Red Ballet, which included Blake Ernst? The dance won gold at three competitions.
Karah Labrecque performs her dazzling Lyrical Solo, which won her gold and Adjudicator’s Award at Dance Vibe.
Sarah Calehesin was one of many dancers in “Amber” – Blue Lyrical. It swept three gold in three dance competitions entered.
Instructor Madison Price danced to the delight of her students and the audience. This dance was You Will be Found – Mixed Lyrical.
Kelly Cox performs a Contemp Solo which won her gold at Just Dance, and Diamond and Top Solo Overall at Dance Extreme.
Sisters Kacie and Karah Labrecque [not shown] danced a duet which won three awards including gold at Just Dance.
Time for a cup of tea? It was all part of French Café – Red Ballet which featured many dancers including Blake Ernst.
Allegra Dubrule proves how limber she is during her jazz solo, which won her three awards at dance festivals.
Kelly Cox performs a Lyrical Solo which won her several awards, including gold and Most Outstanding at Just Dance and Dance Extreme.
Sisters Kacie Labrecue, left, and Karah in their duet, which won gold and Adjudicator’s Award at Dance Vibe and Dance Extreme.
Passion for dance just flows from the girls’ expressions in a duet by Hannah Copeland, left, and Dylan Hicks. The dance won gold and Most Outstanding Award at Just Dance, gold at Dance Vibe, and high silver at Dance Extreme.
Hana Sharkawi’s efforts in her Lyrical Solo won her a well-deserved gold and Most Promising Award at Just Dance.
Power – Blue Jazz began the recital and included Kacie Labrecque, in front, and Kelly Cox. The dance won gold and Most Promising Award at Just Dance and Gold, Most Promising and Choreo Award at Dance Extreme.
Snow Faereis – Teal Ballet featured many dancers. In front, left-right, are Cadence Meunier, Isabell Bergen, Rhaya Gordon and Samantha James. In back are Shyne Carifelle and Arras Marshall.