Repertoire dancers show award-winning form

The High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society held its year-end recital May 7 at Prairie River Junior High School. All of the club’s dancers performed in a variety of eye-popping solos, duets and group dances much to the delight of the audience. Virtually all dances performed by the society won awards at three dance festivals including Just Dance at Morinville April 9-10, Dance Vibe at St. Albert April 21-23, and Dance Extreme at Sherwood Park April 29 to May 1. In the photos, not awards won are listed due to space. The society operated under the watchful eyes of instructors Angela Meunier and Madison Price. Junior dance instructor was Kacie Labrecque while Hana Sharkawi and Zaida Auger were dance instructor helpers.

In front, left-right, are Zaida Auger, Hannah Copeland and Jessa Anderson-Noskey.

Behind is Madina Sharkawi. The girls are performing a Pink Contemp called “Maybe We’ll See”