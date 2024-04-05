Repertoire dancers hone their skills

Clara McLeod, 10, performs in her novice dance to Fearless.

Pearl Lorentzen

For the South Peace News

March 23-24, local dancers had the opportunity to enhance up their performances with help from industry professionals.

For the third time, Live to Dance from Edmonton, brought master classes and a competition to Slave Lake. Once again, dancers from Dance Creations in Slave Lake took part. They were joined by Repertoire Dance Society (a studio in High Prairie) and Northwest Elite Dance, which has dancers from multiple Peace country communities. It is organized by Madison Price, from High Prairie.

“It is so important for me to give back to our local dance communities,” say Reanna Maitland, with Live to Dance.

“I was a young dancer in Slave Lake once and had such big dreams of becoming a dancer and teacher, but wasn’t sure I would make it in the big world of dance.

“But creating opportunities for conventions (with new teachers) and competitions with scholarships to dance in other cities lets these dancers know they are good enough to make it anywhere,” she adds.

On Saturday, dancers learned techniques, artistry, and other tips to improve their routines from Emma Lund.

The program says, Lund is a professional dancer, choreographer, teacher, and adjudicator based in Calgary. She has worked in Calgary, Toronto, Los Angeles, and other places. She performed at the JUNO Awards.

The dancers learned in two levels: novice/junior and intermediate/senior.

On Sunday, dancers performed for Lund (who graded them) and for their friends and family. The competition had 92 performances, and went from 12:30-7 p.m.

Dancers performed lyrical, jazz, modern, hip hop, musical theatre, student choreography, ballet, contemporary, and tap. At the competition, dancers won dance scholarships and cash.