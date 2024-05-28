Repertoire Dance Society stages wonderful show of dance

High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society staged its annual year-end recital May 11 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre performing arts centre to wrap up the dance season. Dancers ranged in age from 3-16 years and taught b y dance instructors Angela Meunier and Madison Price and junior instructors Dylan Hicks and Madina Sharkawi. Many of the dancers won awards at various festivals throughout the season.

The Primary Dance group performs a dance choreographed by Madina Sharkawi. Left-right, are Paisley Anderson, Aria Prince and Noelle Wang. The Pink and Red Jazz group performs Queen choreographed by Angela Meunier. Left-right, are Melody Young, Teegan Trimble, Isabell Bergen, Avery Noskey, Jenna Badger, Arras Marshall, Emerie Graham and Samantha James. Madina Sharkawi performs a Jazz Solo choreographed by Madison Price. Isabell Bergen performs a Jazz Solo choreographed by Madison Price. Zaida Auger performs a Modern Solo choreographed by Angela Meunier. Arras Marshall performs a Jazz Solo choreographed by Madison Price. Eris Henry performs a Jazz Solo choreographed by Madison Price. Avery Noskey performs a Jazz Solo choreographed by Angela Meunier. The Red and Purple Lyrical group performs Rescue choreographed by Angela Meunier. Left-right, are Karah Labrecque, Allegra Dubrule, Blake Ernst and Cadence Meunier. The Blue Lyrical group performs Who I Am? choreographed by Angela Meunier. Madina Sharkawi, top, is held by Aysha Bellegarde. Allegra Dubrule performs a Modern Solo choreographed by Madison Price. The Pink and Red Ballet group performs A Day of Shopping choreographed by Angela Meunier. Front left-right, are Cadence Meunier, Emerie Graham, Teegan Trimble and Samantha James. The Purple Contemporary group performs Five More Minutes choreographed by Angela Meunier. Front row, left-right, are Allegra Dubrule, Blake Ernst and Karah Labrecque. On top is Jade Badger. Aysha Bellegarde performs a Tap Solo. Blake Ernst performs a Lyrical Solo choreographed by Angela Meunier.