Rent-to-own plan could save region money

Emily Plihal

South Peace News

Town of Falher foreman Dave Brown addressed council Sept. 15 in regard to a piece of equipment required.

“We’ve been looking at lots of ways to maintain ditches,” says Brown. “We have in the past been using the hoe to clean, but you can’t see what you’re doing and sometimes it causes more issues.”

Brown explains he found a remote-control machine that can mulch and cut grasses and vegetation up to two inches in width. The Green Climber F300 pro, he says, will also take the danger out of steep ditches because the machine is remote controlled instead of having a staff member inside of a machine. The machine is expected to climb 60-degree slopes with no issues, increasing the ability of public works to maintain some of the steeper ditches in the community, including on Cemetery Road.

“It’s going for about half price, it’s used but in good shape,” says Dave Brown. “To me it’s the best solution that we can afford.”

Brown says he has been in conversation with neighbouring communities and companies who could potentially need the machine, adding that there is some potential for renting the climber out to recoup some of the expense from its purchase.

“It could be paid off in two investment cycles which makes sense as long as it does what we need it to do,” says CAO James Bell. “If we do move ahead with purchase, Dave and I have earmarked remaining funds that could be used.”

If the town chooses to rent the machine this fall and then they choose to buy it, 80 per cent of the rental cost will go toward the purchase of the equipment.

Council made the motion to allow the town foreman to rent the piece of equipment to bring it in as a demo with the intent to purchase if satisfied with its function.