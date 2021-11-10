Renegades win first-ever playoff game

The High Prairie Renegades and the Peace River Pioneers are taking a run to be number one in provincial high school football playoffs that start Nov. 13. Peace River is ranked No. 9 in Tier III and will visit the No. 6 Sturgeon Spirits in St. Albert in the northern semifinals. The Prospectors edged the Renegades 25-24 in High Prairie in Mighty Peace Football League action Sept. 24. Renegade player Cameron Pederson (No. 1) carries the ball as he is chased by Pioneer defenders Geordan Still [No. 59.]

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades picked up a win in their first-ever playoff game in the high school Mighty Peace Football League.

Renegade quarterback Jace Supernault led the attack as High Prairie beat the Peace-Wapiti Titans 32-19 on Oct. 30.

The win advanced the Renegades to the Athabasca Bowl on Nov. 6 in Grande Prairie to decide the best of the bottom four teams in the league.

The Titans came out strong out of the gate, Renegade head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

“In the second quarter, Jace took control and made several highlight-reel passes which turned the momentum in our favour,” Duchesneau says.

“It was a very exciting game with a ton of respect displayed by both teams and was something great to be a part of.”

As the team moves on to the provincial playoffs, the coach says the Renegades have raised the bar.

“I have said it many times this year, I am so proud of all of these players for their great accomplishments this year,” Duchesneau says.

“We are going to do our best to add to that success over the next few weeks.”

In the Athabasca Bowl semifinal, Peace-Wapiti led 6-0 after the first quarter on a touchdown on the final play.

The Renegades tied the game when Raiden Duchesneau caught a touchdown pass from Supernault early in the second quarter.

Peace-Wapiti then rebounded with a touchdown to regain the lead.

The Renegades responded with three unanswered touchdowns to lead 24-13 at half time.

Grievson ran in a touchdown on a well-executed reverse.

Duchesneau scored his second major on another great pass from Supernault. Grievson ran in his second touchdown on the final play of the first half.

Just two touchdowns were scored in the second half. Cameron Pederson ran in a 14-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

Peace-Wapiti scored a touchdown on the ensuing series as both teams were blanked the rest of the game.

After the Athabasca Bowl, the Renegades kick off the provincial playoffs.

Tier IV No. 4 High Prairie visits No. 8 Ardrossan Bisons on Nov. 13.

The winner will play on Nov. 20 on the home field of the winner of a game between the No. 1 Sexsmith Sabres and the Region 7 representative for the northern title.

Northern and southern champions will battle for the provincial crown Nov. 27 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.