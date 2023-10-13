Renegades still winners despite loss

High Prairie Renegade player Lestat Masyk (No. 9), centre, carries the ball as he is grabbed by two Sexsmith Sabres in high school Mighty Peace Football Conference action Oct. 5 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades lost 57-8 to the Sexsmith Sabres at home Oct. 5 in their final home game of the regular season in high school football.

Dreaden Richards scored the lone touchdown for the Renegades when he caught a pass from quarterback Brody Kit from the Sexsmith 35-yard line and ran the ball into the end zone in the final minute of the game. Cameron Pedersen added the two-point conversion.

Renegade head coach Tyler Bell was pleased with the effort of the players despite the loss to the powerhouse Sabres.

“This was a win,” Bell says as he spoke with the team at the bench after the game.

“Everyone’s cheering you guys on,” he says as nearby Renegades’ fans clapped and said encouraging comments.

The coach also commended the players for their determination from start to finish.

“I’m proud of you,” Bell says.

“You all worked hard for four quarters.”

Undefeated, Sexsmith was ranked No. 2 on Oct. 1 in Tier IV for schools with enrolment of 449 students or less. High Prairie was ranked No. 8.

The Sabres led 28-0 after the first quarter, 43-0 at halftime and 50-0 heading into the final quarter.

High Prairie was scheduled to visit the Edson Parkland Pacers on Oct. 13 to close out the regular season in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.