Renegades persevere in season opening loss

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades kicked off the 2023 high school football season on a losing note.

The Renegades were blanked 53-0 by the St. Joseph’s Celtics in Grande Prairie on Aug. 31 in Mighty Peace Football Conference action.

Renegades’ head coach Tyler Bell commended the players for persevering in the game.

“It was our first game of the season and our players came out with nothing but heart and realized where they need to shake the dust off and get into it,” Bell says.

“All of our coaches are proud of each and every player.”

He notes the Renegades remained committed to the game despite the result.

“St. Joe’s Celtics are good athletes,” Bell says.

“But our Renegades are amazing athletes and full of love for the game and pure heart.”

He adds the players represent the region well in their actions on and off the field.

“Our community and our league are proud of the players for their hard work, sportsmanship and nothing but respect, even when it isn’t given by an opposing team,” Bell says.

High Prairie was expected to have an easier time in their home-opener when the Renegades were scheduled to host the Valleyview Hillside Cougars on Sept. 8.

Last season the Renegades caged the Cougars 59-6 in Valleyview.

Up next, the Renegades visit the Whitecourt Cats on Sept. 15.

The Renegades play their next home Sept. 22 when they host the Fort McMurray Saints on Sept. 22.