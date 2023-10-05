Renegades, Outlaws sidelined

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Football games involving both teams from High Prairie over the Sept. 22-23 weekend were cancelled.

A message on the Facebook page of High Prairie and Area Football simply stated the reason.

“Unfortunately, due to illnesses and injuries, both the Renegades and Outlaws have had to forfeit this weekend’s games as our numbers are not able to meet the policy standard,” stated the message posted Sept. 21.

The Renegades were scheduled to host the Fort McMurray Saints on Sept. 22 in the high school Mighty Peace Football Conference.

The Outlaws were scheduled to host the Grande Prairie Norsemen on Sept. 23 in Peace Country Bantam Football League action.

With one win and three losses, the Renegades are scheduled to host the Sexsmith Sabres on Oct. 5 and visit the Edson Pacers on Oct. 13 to close out the regular season.

With two losses and one tie, the Outlaws were scheduled to host the Grande Prairie Broncos on Sept. 30.

Upcoming, the Outlaws are on the road for the final two games in the regular season – Oct. 7 in Sexsmith to play the Shamrocks, and Oct. 21 in Grande Prairie to challenge the Raiders. The Edson Panthers have folded and all teams awarded 7-0 wins in the standings. The Outlaws were scheduled to play at Edson Oct. 14.