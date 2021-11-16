Renegades fall 36-28 in Athabasca Bowl

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades lost 36-28 to the Grande Prairie Composite Warriors Nov. 6 in the Athabasca Bowl final in the high school Mighty Peace Football League.

In a battle for the best of the bottom four teams in the league, the Renegades were outplayed, head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

“We knew coming into this game that both our teams were very evenly matched and whoever played their best would win,” Duchesneau says.

“Unfortunately, we made too many errors as coaches and players and the Warriors took advantage.”

However, the Renegades are optimistic to turn that into a positive as they head into the provincial playoffs that started Nov. 13.

“Every game, we learn things about ourselves and our team and we definitely were taught a few lessons in that game,” Duchesneau says.

Back in the Athabasca Bowl, the Renegades led 8-6 after the first quarter.

Leading 2-0 on a safety, High Prairie increased the lead when Drae L’Hirondelle scored a touchdown on a 75-yard pass-and-run from quarterback Jace Supernault with just under five minutes left.

However, Grande Prairie narrowed the lead to 8-6 on a touchdown with four minutes left.

Kaidan Gunderson scored a touchdown on a pass from Supernault to put the Renegades ahead 14-6 with 9:33 left in the second quarter.

The Warriors went on the warpath and responded with two touchdowns and led 22-14 with 45 seconds left in the second quarter.

High Prairie answered that when Lennox Alook ran in for a touchdown on the final play of the first half and trailed 22-20.

The Renegades led 28-22 after the third quarter after Grievson scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion with 3:30 left.

Grande Prairie battled back with two touchdowns in the final quarter. The Warriors scored a touchdown in the first minute in the quarter to take the lead 30-28.

Grande Prairie capped the win on a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the game.

The Renegades remain alive in the post season.

High Prairie kicked off its first provincial playoffs in the Renegades’ seventh season in the league.

Tier IV No. 4 High Prairie visited No.8 Ardrossan Bisons on Nov. 13.

The winner will play on Nov. 20 on the home field of the winner of a game between the No. 1 Sexsmith Sabres and the Region 7 representative for the northern championship.

Northern and southern champions will battle for the provincial crown on Nov. 27 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.