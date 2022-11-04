Renegades clinch first

High Prairie Renegade quarterback Cameron Patenaude-Pedersen (No. 55) carries the ball against the Edson Pacers in high school Mighty Peace Football Conference action Oct. 21 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High school football playoffs are underway as the High Prairie Renegades gain momentum as a top seed.

The Renegades defeated the visiting Edson Pacers 56-18 on Oct. 21 to finish first in the Athabasca Division in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.

Ranked No. 7 in the province in Tier IV, High Prairie faced the No. 10 Valleyview Hillside Cougars in the semifinal Oct. 29 in Grande Prairie. The winner of that game will go on to play the winner of the Whitecourt-Edson game in the Athabasca Bowl on Nov. 5 in Grande Prairie.

During the regular season, High Prairie defeated Valleyview 59-6 on the road Oct. 6 and played to a 50-50 tie with Whitecourt in the home opener Sept. 9.

Renegade head coach Tom Duchesneau says the Renegades are well prepared for the playoffs.

“There are a few aspects of our game that we still need to work on, going into the playoffs,” Duchesneau says.

“Will still need to work on tightening up our defence and strengthening our run game.”

In their game against Edson, the Renegades scored half of their points in the final quarter.

Dreaden Richards scored a touchdown just over five minutes into the game for the Renegades, who led 7-0 after the first quarter, 13-6 at halftime and 27-6 after three quarters.

Cameron Patenaude- Pedersen scored the second Renegade touchdown with six minutes left in the first half.

Grievson ran in for a touchdown with 6:32 left in the third quarter.

Patenaude-Pedersen picked up a fumble by teammate Richards and ran in for another touchdown.

High Prairie pounded in four touchdowns in the final quarter to seal the deal. Taggen Willier took the snap and pushed it into the end zone with four minutes left in the game for his first high school touchdown.

Edson narrowed the High Prairie lead to 33-12 with a touchdown with 2:21 left but the Renegades added three touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game to complete the rout.

Lestat Masyk scored on a pass from Grievson before Richards scored another touchdown on a long pass from Grievson. Determined to keep pushing, the Renegades found the end zone again when Richards scored his third touchdown of the game on a deep pass from Grievson with no time on the clock.