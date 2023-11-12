Renegades bounced from pigskin playoffs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades were eliminated last week from the playoffs in the high school Mighty Peace Football Conference.

The Renegades lost 62-6 to the Fort McMurray Saints on Oct. 28 in Grande Prairie in playoff action.

Cameron Patenaude- Pedersen scored the lone touchdown for the Renegades.

Despite losing in league playoffs, the Renegades were still alive in provincial playoffs. The Renegades were scheduled to visit the St. Paul Lions on Nov. 12 for a Tier IV provincial playoff game.

“But, unfortunately, we are unable to attend the game,” head coach Tyler Bell says.

“Our team’s injury list is long, multiple players are out with injuries, and we are unable to safely field our team.”

He was still positive in his summary of the season.

“I, along with my coaching staff, am extremely proud of the hard work put into this sport by our young men and women,” Bell says.

He is now looking forward to the 2024 football season.

“It will be our rebuild and restructure year,” says Bell, who completes his first year as head coach of the Renegades.

“We will will have a number of bantam Outlaw players coming up to our Renegade roster and we look forward to the new players.”