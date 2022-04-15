Remembrance Day poster wins 2 prizes April 15, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Above, a High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Grade 2 student’s efforts have paid off handsomely! Thomas Strebchuk’s Remembrance Day poster won him two prizes which were presented to him April 6 by High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett. Strebchuk placed first in Primary Colour Poster at the Royal Canadian Legion District 1 Level. His poster was forwarded to Command [provincial] Level where it placed third. For his efforts, Strebchuk was presented with cash prizes of $70 and $75 respectively, in addition to a certificate. On Dec. 14, 2021, Strebchuk was also awarded $75 by the High Prairie Legion for placing first. Strebchuk is the son of Lindsay and Aaron Strebchuk, of High Prairie. He is a student in Karen-Lee Backs’ Grade 2 class. Above is Thomas Strebchuk’s winning poster. The poster covers many themes and includes many symbols of Remembrance Day. His photo of a soldier overlooking a cemetery and the poppy caught judges’ attention. Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students are invited to submit poems, essays or posters [black and white, or colour], and compete for prizes. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email