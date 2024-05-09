Remembrance Day poster places third in Alberta

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Grade 10 student Alia Sherkawi used watercolour, to create the emotion of grief, in her Remembrance Day poster.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Students attending High Prairie schools continue to shine!

Three students received Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day poster awards May 1 from High Prairie branch president Don Ebbett.

Ebbett was pleased and very honoured to present the awards, praising each winner for a job well done.

Grade 10 E.W. Pratt High School student Alia Sherkawi placed third in Alberta in Senior Colour Poster. She won a certificate and $200 for her efforts. She also won the District competition and received $100.

Sherkawi’s poster depicts a woman holding a skeleton at a gravesite. Whether the skeleton represents a lover, husband or family member is up to the viewer.

“Art is what the viewer sees,” says Sherkawi.

One skill in art is the ability for a posture to possibly represent many things. In this case, the extremely powerful message is clear but the “who” is not.

Sherkawi’s poster will be framed and hung in the High Prairie Legion Hall.

St. Andrew’s School produced two winners in the District competition. Grade 6 student Jack Strebchuk placed third in Junior Poster and won $50. His striking poster is dominated by a poppy with Canadian flags attached in a green cemetery.

Grade 9 student Rayna L’Hirondelle placed first in the District competition in Intermediate Colour Poster. She drew an eye and enclosed her drawings inside the eye with soldiers paying respect to fallen comrades. L’Hirondelle’s poster was so complete and well thought-out she did not forget the tears streaming from each side of the eye.

Ebbett thanks everyone who entered the contest and congratulates the winners.

“Very well done,” he says, noting the age of the winners ranged from Grade 6 to Grade 10, and urged them to enter next year’s competition.

“Hopefully, we’ll see you back next year!”

All three also received branch prizes in December.

Rayna L’Hirondelle’s powerful message is included inside an eye in her award-winning poster. She attends Grade 9 at St. Andrew’s School.