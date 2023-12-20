Remembrance Day contest awards presented

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches across Canada invite students to participate in their Remembrance Day contest. Categories include primary, intermediate and senior black and white posters, colour posters, and poems. Winners received $70 while second place winners received $50 and third place $35. On this page are winners from the High Prairie branch. Missing is Promise Spruyt, who placed first in senior poems. She home-schools.

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School students placed in junior colour posters. Left-right are Marley Cunningham, third, and Jack Strebchuk, first. Presenting the awards is High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Branch president Don Ebbett. A Joussard School student placed second in junior colour posters. Kalissa Willier, left, receives her award from High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Branch president Don Ebbett. A High Prairie St. Andrew’s School student placed first in intermediate colour posters. Rayna L’Hirondelle, left, receives her award from High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett. Not shown is second-place winner Elizabeth Spruyt, who home schools. A High Prairie Elementary School student placed second in junior black and white posters. Right-left are Cameron Cob and High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Branch president Don Ebbett, presenting the award. High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students placed in senior black and white posters. Left-right are Danika Laliberte, first, and High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Branch president Don Ebbett, presenting the award. Missing second-place winner Ethan Beaver. A High Prairie St. Andrew’s School student placed first in intermediate black and white poster. Left-right are Ryder McIntyre and High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Branch president Don Ebbett, presenting the award. High Prairie St. Andrew’s School students placed in primary colour posters. Left-right are Charlotte Donahue, first, Finn Trimble, second, and Bennett Strebchuk, third, Presenting the awards is High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Branch president Don Ebbett. High Prairie Elementary School students placed in junior poems. Left-right are Lily Gordey, second, and Ethan Gaschnitz, third. Presenting the awards is High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Branch president Don Ebbett. Missing is first-place winner Emma Schewa. High Prairie St. Andrew’s School students placed in junior black and white posters. Left-right are Paige Gordon, third, and William Sabado, first. Presenting the awards is High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Branch president Don Ebbett. High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students placed in senior colour posters. Left-right are Alia Sherkawi, first, and Yulia Kovalenko, second. Presenting the awards is High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Branch president Don Ebbett. Missing is third-place winner Lillieandra Haggerty.