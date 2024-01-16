Regional group created to study ditch concerns

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County supports neighbouring rural municipalities in creating a new group to battle issues with drainage ditches.

At its regular meeting Dec. 13, council approved a request from the M.D. of Smoky River based in Falher to join the municipal surface water management group to provide insight and history of drainage ditches.

Administration received a letter from Smoky River council requesting Big Lakes join the group with other surrounding municipalities, CAO David Reynolds says.

“The proposal for the group is to gain knowledge on past drainage line experiences from municipalities and how they historically have been addressed,” says Reynolds.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk was appointed to represent Big Lakes in the group after he offered to serve.

Birch Hills County is leading the initiative to invite all rural municipalities in the Peace region to address the issue, says Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations.

“It would involve lobbying the provincial government,” says Cymbaluk.

“We all have similar problems.”

He says the group would be similar to the former Alberta Water Management and Erosion Program, that he administered for a period of time.

“It could be an effective committee,” says Cymbaluk.

He adds it would involve a lot of time to research the history of ditches and problems over the decades.

“We have 19 ditches eligible for funding,” Cymbaluk says.