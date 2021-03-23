Regional daycare centre planned for Falher

A building in Falher formerly occupied by the Smoky River Express could become the new home of child daycare centre for the Smoky River region.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

At its regular meeting March 15, Town of Falher council gave first reading to a proposed bylaw to add childcare facility as a discretionary use within the general commercial district.



If approved, the bylaw would allow a daycare centre on the property on Main St.



South Peace News reported on a proposed daycare centre in the issue of Jan. 20 in a story that quoted Robert Brochu, who chairs the Smoky River Economic Development Board [SRED] and serves as reeve of the M.D. of Smoky River.



The Smoky River Childcare Society, assisted by SRED, is working to establish a regional daycare centre.



“They plan to open by the end of June,” says Brochu.



However, he notes that could be delayed by restrictions and health orders in the coronavirus pandemic.



A public hearing has been scheduled for the next council meeting April 12 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the town office.



Smoky River Express occupied the building until it closed in September 2019.



The proposed bylaw may be viewed at the town office during regular office hours. Written submissions may be delivered to the CAO prior to April 9 by 3 p.m.



For more information on the hearing or the bylaw, phone CAO James Bell at [780] 837-2247.

Land-Use bylaw update

Falher’s land-use bylaw is being reviewed by the Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency Bell reports.



He says the consultants plan to deliver a draft plan and report to council in June.



“We hope to present it at an open house,” Bell says.



However, that depends on restrictions and health orders in the coronavirus pandemic at the time.