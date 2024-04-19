Refusal to buy land praised by delegation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is again being praised for not purchasing the old High Prairie Health Complex land.

Lindsay Pratt attended as a public delegation at council’s April 9 meeting.

“Thank you for not purchasing the land,” he told council, adding people who develop land should be left to do their job.

“From the regular citizens of High Prairie, thank you very much,” he concluded to a round of applause from about 8-10 in the gallery.

At another recent meeting, Boyd Gibb echoed Pratt’s sentiments.

Former mayor Linda Cox responded to Pratt’s comments, also as a public delegation. She said while negotiating for reclamation of the site when she was mayor, at no time was council interesting in acquiring the land for commercial development. She added Brian Panasiuk and Donna Deynaka both were on council at the time and were aware of council’s intentions to possibly develop the site for recreational purposes.

Panasiuk replied council discuss development of the lands.

“This council said, ‘No, we did not want to buy it,’” he told Cox.