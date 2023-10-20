Red Wings to host NJHL All-Star Showcase

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings will welcome the top players in the new National Junior Hockey League when they host the inaugural NJHL All-Star Showcase game Dec. 22.

Red Wings’ owner and general manager Kevin Hopfner says the evening will be a great event for the region.

“We are very excited to host this event,” Hopfner says.

“This is a huge opportunity for the community.”

A skills competition will kick off the event from 5-6 p.m. followed by the game at 6:30 p.m.

“Fans can expect to see a very exciting game with the league’s best players getting together,” Hopfner says.

Players will be selected by all teams voting and teams cannot vote for their own players.

Each all-star team will be a mix of players from all teams including the Red Wings, the Edson Eagles, the Fox Creek Ice Kings, the Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning and the Gibbons Pioneers.

Hopfner predicts a full house for the game at the modernized Sports Palace.

“We expect the Sports Palace to be a sell-out with local and out-of-town fans,” Hopfner says.

Tickets were expected to go on sale Oct. 16, he says.

“Get your tickets early,” Hopfner says.

Ticket prices will be the same price as regular-season games and will include the skills competition.

“We are looking for sponsorships and volunteers to make this one of the best experiences for the players and a memorable event for our community,” Hopfner says.

He applied to the NJHL in August for High Prairie to host the game.

“We were selected because we had the best presentation to the league,” Hopfner says.

He says Dec. 22 was chosen as the date because it’s the only weekend teams are not playing league games and the NJHL takes a Christmas break for two weekends.

A banquet is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.