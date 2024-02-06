Red Wings sweep first place Eagles

High Prairie Red Wing player Hudson Chalifoux, left, controls the puck as Edson Eagle player Deondre McCarthy closely defends in National Junior Hockey League action Jan. 19 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings have found their winning ways with the league-leading Edson Eagles.

Second-place High Prairie swept the league leaders as the Red Wings clipped the Eagles 5-4 on Jan. 19 at home and 9-7 on Jan. 20 in Edson in National Junior Hockey League action.

Kaden Desjarlais broke a 4-4 tie with 4:21 left in the third period at home to secure the victory.

KC Papastesis, Nolan Noskey, Harlan Noskey and Dayton Shantz also scored the Red Wings, who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-3 after the second period.

High Prairie goaltender Joey Isaac was solid in the crease as the Eagles outshot the Red Wings 57-51.

Nolan Noskey led the way with three goals in Edson for the Red Wings, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and tied 4-4 after the second period.

Brayden Auger and Dayton Shantz each added two goals.

Tate Paul and Cody Waller also scored for the Red Wings

High Prairie goaltender Tucker Bayly was busy in the crease as the Eagles outshot the Red Wings 52-46.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings were on the top of their game both nights.

“I felt our 200-foot game and our attention to detail on our systems that weekend were key and we defended well both games,” Meyaard says.

He says the power play was in full speed.

“Our power play again helped our offence, scoring five power-play goals in two games,” Meyaard says.

“It continues to click at 32.5 per cent, the best I’ve ever had as a team percentage since I’ve been a coach.”

The Red Wings was also able to contain the Eagles’ top goal scorer and points leader Carson Baptiste.

“We picked out times to attack and tried to limit Baptiste the best we could,” Meyaard says.

He also credits solid goaltending for the Red Wings’ winning weekend.

“Joey gave us some timely saves Friday night,” Meyaard

Bayly had a tough start in Edson.

“After allowing three goals, I pulled him eight minutes into the game and I told him he was going back in he second period, so get prepared,” Meyaard says.

From there, the Red Wings took off.

“We started the second trailing, but just stayed disciplined to our system and our efforts and it paid off with another win over Edson.

“In the last eight games against them, we have four wins and four loses,” Meyaard says.

The Red Wing are seeking to fly higher in the final quarter of the regular season as team owner Kevin Hopfner is busy trying to bolster the team.

“With the trade and signing deadline of Feb. 1, Kevin is looking to boost our club for a a push for a fourth straight championship,” Meyaard says.

Upcoming, the Red Wings hit the road for two games this weekend when they visit the Vulcan Rampage on Feb. 2-3.

The next home game for the Red Wings is set for Feb. 9 when they host the Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning.

After that, the Red Wings have two games remaining in the regular season.

High Prairie welcomes the Fox Creek Ice Kings on Feb. 23 and March 8.