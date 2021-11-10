Red Wings still rolling

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings remain the only unbeaten team in the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League after the first month of the season.

High Prairie closed out October with two wins on the road.

The Red Wings beat the Edson Eagles 7-3 on Oct. 30 and the Gibbons Pioneers 9-1 on Oct. 29.

With two more victories, the Red Wings are a perfect 10-0 to lead the West Division.

Paydon Young, Harlan Noskey and Lance Janvier-Bouchier each popped a pair in Edson. Edwan Montgrand added one for the Red Wings, who led 3-0 after the first period and 6-3 after two periods.

Edson scored three power play goals in 1:27 seconds early in the second period to narrow the High Prairie lead to 4-3.

Keygon Okemow was busy in the Red Wings’ crease as Edson outshot High Prairie 33-28.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the game was pivotal for the Red Wings.

“It was by far our best game this season and a huge weekend to help the team bond together,” he says.

“We were looking forward to the game since the Eagles beat the Northern Alberta Tomahawks and gave them their first loss of the season.”

In Gibbons, Theo Cunningham, Noskey and Janvier-Bouchier each scored twice for the Red Wings who led 3-0 after the first period and 8-0 after the second period.

Auger, Montgrand, Kaden Desjarlais also scored for High Prairie.

The Red Wings outshot the Pioneers 48-10.

“Ethan Bewer was solid in the net until he was injured,” Meyaard says.