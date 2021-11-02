Red Wings still perfect after 2 wins

High Prairie Red Wing Theo Cunningham fires the puck past Slave Lake Icedog player Griffin Thiessen in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Oct. 22 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings picked up two more wins in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League in a weekend home stand.

First, the Red Wings melted the Slave Lake Icedogs 9-3 on Oct. 22.

After that, High Prairie levelled the Mackenzie Mountaineers 7-1 on Oct. 24

Against the Icedogs, Braydan Auger, Harlan Noskey, and Keaton Auger each scored twice for the Red Wings, who led 4-3 after the second period.

Nolan Noskey, Theo Cunningham and Ryley Mackinaw also tallied for the Red Wings.

Keygon Okemow was in goal for the High Prairie although shots were not recorded on the score sheet.

The game got off to a fast start as the first period took just 28 minutes as both teams were held off the score sheet and out of the penalty box.

Head coach Trent Meyaard gave the players top marks for their effort after a close game the first two periods.

“Our third period tonight was by far our best period as a hockey club this season,” Meyaard says.

“We came out and dominated the offensive zone and one-on-one battles, scoring five goals.”

He also says the Red Wings have improved since the two games from the weekend before.

Against the Mountaineers, Keaton Auger and Benny Yellowknee each popped a pair of goals for the Red Wings as teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and High Prairie led 3-1 after two.

Harlan Noskey, Braydan Auger and Kaden Desjarlais also scored for the Red Wings.

High Prairie outshot Mackenzie 63-15 as Red Wings’ goalie Ethan Bewer covered the crease.

The Mountaineers played with just six skaters and a goalie.

I didn’t feel the afternoon game was our best performance,” Meyaard says.

“We lacked a lot of energy but managed to win the game against a short bench.” Meyaard credits the Mackenzie goaltender with keeping the score down.

The Red Wings remain the only unbeaten team after eight games.

Upcoming, the Red Wings host Mackenzie on Nov. 5 and the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Nov. 7.