Red Wings set sights on nationals

High Prairie Red Wing player Hudson Chalifoux, left, slides into Slave Lake Icedog goaltender Philip Lidh but the puck stays out of the net in Greater Metro Hockey League action Oct. 14 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings gave up just one goal in two games in Greater Metro Hockey League action last week.

The Red Wings crushed the Slave Lake Icedogs 11-1 at home Oct. 14 and shut out the Gibbons Pioneers 10-0 on the road Oct. 15.

Head coach Trent Meyaard expects the Red Wings will only get stronger.

“I felt we had another great weekend,” he says.

“Our team is playing at a very high level and I anticipate we will only get better as the season goes on.”

He adds the team is getting noticed across Canada.

“I read an article yesterday (Oct. 17) that we are the most winningest junior team in Canada over the last two years,” Meyaard says.

“We are at a point now where our sights are set on nationals.

“We want to keep the record and streak going the entire season and we will not let our foot off the pedal, even if many teams have several players injured.”

Red Wing goaltenders have a .930 save percentage or higher, he notes.

“Our entire lineup is starting to produce and it’s great to see,” he says.

Maven McMaster, Nolan Noskey and Dayton Shantz each popped a pair of goals in the home game for the Red Wings, who led 5-0 after the first period and 9-0 after two periods.

Harlan Noskey, Dallas Medicine Shield, Braydan Auger, Ethan Many Bears, and Keegan Ferguson each added one goal.

High Prairie goaltender Joseph Isaac had a quiet night as the Red Wings outshot the Icedogs 71-14, including 32-7 in the first period.

Red Wing netminder Dawson Holitzki recorded a shutout in Gibbons as High Prairie outshot the home team 55-7.

Nolan Noskey paced the attack with a pair of goals for the Red Wings, who led 8-0 after the first period and 10-0 after two periods.

McMaster, Avery McNabb, Jayden Farthing, Hudson Chalifoux, Rylan Schuberg, Kelton Noskiye, Kaden Desjarlais and Many Bears also scored.

Last weekend, High Prairie visited Slave Lake on Oct. 21 and hosted the Edson Eagles on Oct. 22.

Upcoming, the Red Wings host Slave Lake on Oct. 28 and visit the Fox Creek Ice Kings on Oct. 29.