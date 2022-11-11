Red Wings run winning streak to 13

High Prairie Red Wing player Dayton Shantz carries the puck past two Slave Lake Icedog players on his way to the net in Greater Metro Hockey League action Oct. 21 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings won two games last week in Greater Metro Hockey League action by identical scores.

High Prairie won 10-2 over the visiting Slave Lake Icedogs on Oct. 28 and the host Fox Creek Ice Kings on Oct. 29.

Maven McMaster scored twice against Slave Lake as the Red Wings led 5-2 after the first period and 8-2 after the second period. Hawk Recollet, Nolan Noskey, Avery McNabb, Hudson Chalifoux, Ethan Many Bears, Gabriel Blais, Harlan Noskiye and Dayton Shantz added goals for the Red Wings.

High Prairie goaltender Dawson Holitzki was solid in the crease as the Red Wings outshot the Icedogs 46-33.

Kaden Desjarlais, Braydan Auger, and Shantz each popped a pair in Fox Creek as the Red Wings led 6-1 after the first period and 10-1 after two periods. Andrew Gauchier, McMaster, McNabb and Blais also scored for High Prairie.

Red Wing goalie Joseph Isaac was strong in the net as High Prairie outshot Fox Creek 30-20.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings remain strong even through challenges.

“The game against Slave Lake was a little more competitive early in the game as they added a couple of new players,” Meyaard says.

“But the final score didn’t reflect that as we dominated again and our boys are on fire.”

High Prairie was without several players due to various circumstances, he says.

“We did not have a full roster but we still ended up dominating again,” Meyaard says.

Red Wing goalkeeper Brad Roncin, Isaac and Holitizki have been a force for the team, he says.

“All three goaltenders are playing very well with a .940 save average,” Meyaard says.

Last weekend, the Red Wings visited the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Nov. 4 and hosted the Gibbons Pioneers on Nov. 5.

Upcoming, the Red Wings host Northern Alberta on Nov. 11 and visit Gibbons on Nov. 12.

Red Wings ranked No. 2 in GMHL

The High Prairie Red Wings are ranked in the top-10 in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

Winning the West Division championship the last two seasons, High Prairie was ranked No. 2 in the rankings released Nov. 1.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the team is eager to prove its ranking and high profile.

“We are at a point where our sights are set on nationals,” Meyaard says.

“Our team is playing at a very high level and I anticipate we will only get better as the season goes on.”

Following are the rankings:

1.North York Renegades.

2.High Prairie Red Wings.

3.Bradford Bulls.

4.Ville-Marie Pirates.