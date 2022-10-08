Red Wings raise championship banners

High Prairie Red Wings’ player Keegan Ferguson, left, moves in on Edson Eagles’ player Hayden Quinney in the season opener Sept. 23.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings keep on winning!

As two-time defending West Division playoff champions in the Greater Metro Hockey League, the Red Wings crushed the Edson Eagles 10-2 in their home opener Sept. 23. One night later, they defeated the Northern Alberta Tomahawks 7-1 in Enoch.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings were well prepared.

“I was very impressed by our first two games as the games were closer than the scores appeared.” says Meyaard, who returns for his second season with the team.

“We were defensively sound.”

Fans were also pleased with the product they saw on the ice, he adds.

“At both games, I had close Red Wing fans say ‘you guys are in tough tonight and looked like that big skilled team,’” Meyaard says.

Local player Keegan Ferguson scored three goals against Edson in his first game with the Red Wings. Nolan Noskey added a pair for the Red Wings, who led 7-1 after the first period and 8-2 after the second period.

Maven McMaster, Rylan Schuberg, Ethan Many Bears, Gabriel Blais and Dayton Shantz also scored for the winners.

High Prairie goaltender Brad Roncin had a light night in the crease as the Red Wings outshot the Eagles 47-22.

Many Bears popped three goals in Enoch as the Red Wings led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 after two.

Kelton Noskiye added two goals for High Prairie while Avery McNabb and Harlan Noskiye added the others.

Roncin was busier in net as the Red Wings outshot the Tomahawk 42-30.

Meyaard says Ferguson, Many Bears, Chalifoux and Schuberg were key players in the game.

Last weekend, the Red Wings visited the Fox Creek Ice Kings on Sept. 30 and hosted the Gibbons Pioneers on Oct. 1.

Up next, High Prairie is scheduled to visit the Slave Lake Icedogs on Oct. 7 and host the Tomahawks on Oct. 8.