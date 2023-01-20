Red Wings place 6 on GMJHL All-Star Game

Six players with the High Prairie Red Wings will be playing in the Greater Metro Junior Hockey League Top Prospects and All-Star Games on Jan. 17. Left-right are Nolan Noskey, Kaden Cardinal, Kaden Desjarlais, Brad Roncin, Keegan Ferguson, Ethan Many Bears and head coach Trent Meyaard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The high-flying High Prairie Red Wings will have six players and a coach participating in the Greater Metro Hockey League Top Prospects and All-Star Games on Jan. 17 in Bancroft, Ontario.

Two will play in the Top Prospects Game for players aged 16-18 years and four will play in the All-Star Game for players aged 19-21.

High Prairie forwards Nolan Noskey and Kaden Cardinal will play on opposing teams in the Top Prospects Game.

Red Wing forwards Keegan Ferguson and Ethan Many Bears, defencemen Kaden Desjarlais and goaltender Brad Roncin will play in the All-Star Game for players ages 19-21.

High Prairie head coach Trent Meyaard has also been named coach in the All-Star Game.

He will coach Team White which includes Many Bears.

They will face Team Dark and Red Wing teammates Roncin, Ferguson and Desjarlais.

“We’re very proud of the six players selected,” says Meyaard.

“All these players are having exceptional seasons so far.”

He notes the entire team has helped played a key in the all-stars’ play.

“If it wasn’t for the entire team and these players, I myself would not have been selected,” Meyaard says.

“I’m very thankful for their hard work.”

Meyaard says the Red Wing all-stars have strong qualities.

Noskey works every day to get better, the coach says.

“His development over the last two seasons is incredible to watch,” Meyaard says.

“This season his offensive production has increased rapidly, putting up 40 points in 26 games.”

Cardinal was acquired by the Red Wings on Dec. 10 from the Slave Lake Icedogs where he recorded 38 goals and 17 assists for 55 points.

“He is an exceptional teammate and hockey player,” Meyaard says.

“We cannot wait to see what he does the rest of the season.”

Cardinal was selected as an all-star for Slave Lake.

Roncin has the second-best goaltender record in the GMHL with 11 wins, which includes three shutouts.

Ferguson and Many Bears are among the top five in the GMHL points race.

Desjarlais is having another productive season with 10 goals and 39 assists in 24 games.

Local fans have an opportunity to watch the games online.

The Top Prospects Game starts at 3 p.m. MDT and the All-Star Game starts at 6 p.m. MDT.

Information on the broadcast is available on the Red Wings’ Facebook page or on the GMHL website at www.gmhl.net.