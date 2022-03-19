Red Wings massive favourites as they begin title defence

High Prairie Red Wing player Reece Hopfner, left, is checked by Edson Eagle player Rhys Lepine in Junior A Hockey League action March 5 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Having only lost one game all season, the High Prairie Red Wings are hot and a huge favourite heading into the playoffs in the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

Fox Creek wins

Defending champions of the West Division, the first-place Red Wings opened the best-of-seven semifinals March 12 against the No. 4 Fox Creek Ice Kings after a first-round bye.

Fox Creek swept the No. 5 Slave Lake Icedogs in two straight games in the best-of-three series.

The Ice Kings beat the Icedogs 9-1 in Fox Creek on March 10 and 5-3 in Slave Lake on March 8.

Fox Creek was the only team to beat High Prairie in the regular when the Ice Kings won 8-6 in High Prairie on Feb. 20 to snap the Red Wings’ 60-game winning streak over two seasons.

Edson and the Northern Alberta Tomahawks battle in the other semifinal, also a best-of-seven series.

Regular

season ends

On home ice, the Red Wings crushed the Edson Eagles 11-1 on March 5 and blanked the Gibbons Pioneers 10-0 on March 4 to end the regular season.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the victories prove the Red Wings are prepared for the playoffs.

“I felt we dominated from start to finish and it was a great way to end the season with 40 wins and one loss,” Meyaard says.

Kaden Desjarlais and Paydin Young each scored a pair of goals against the Eagles as the Red Wings led 2-1 after the first period and 10-1 after the second.

Gabe Blais, Reece Hopfner, Mikal Chali- foux, Keaton Auger, Braydan Auger, Nolan Noskey and Kelton Noskiye also scored.

High Prairie outshot Edson 62-19 as Red Wing goalie Keygon Okemow enjoyed a relatively quiet game.

Ethan Bewer recorded his third shutout of the season in the win over Gibbons, who won only once all season.

The Red Wings outshot the Pioneers 72-19.

Theo Cunningham, Keaton Auger and Chalifoux each scored twice for the Red Wings, who led 5-0 after the first period and 8-0 after two.

Andrew Gauchier, Harlan Noskey, Braydan Auger, and Jaynen Joseynounen added the other goals.