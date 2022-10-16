Red Wings laying out a world of hurt on opponents

High Prairie Red Wing player Braydan Auger, left, battles for the puck behind a Gibbons Pioneer player in Greater Metro Hockey League on Oct. 1.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

To no surprise, the High Prairie Red Wings swept a pair of weekend games in Greater Metro Hockey League action last week.

The Red Wings blanked the visiting Gibbons Pioneers 10-0 on Sept. 30 and tripled the Fox Creek Ice Kings 9-3 on the road.

High Prairie goaltender Joseph Isaac faced just 14 shots for the shutout as Gibbon dressed just one goaltender and eight skaters.

The Red Wings fired 66 shots on the Pioneers’ goaltender.

Keegan Ferguson netted two goals for the Red Wings, who led 7-0 after the first period and 10-0 after the second.

Harlan Noskey, Maven McMaster, Rylan Schu- berg, Kelton Noskiye, Ethan Many Bears, Dayton Shantz, Kaden Desjarlais and Andrew Gauchier also scored.

Dallas Medicine Shield popped a pair of pucks in the game in Fox Creek.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the team struggled early against the Ice Kings.

“We started slow and were down by two goals,” Meyaard says.

“Once we got rolling, Fox Creek couldn’t handle our speed.”

The Red Wings trailed 2-0 almost nine minutes into the game but rebounded to lead 4-2 after the first period.

Braydan Auger, Nolan Noskey, McMaster, Garritt Natewayes, Many Bears, Desjarlais and Gauchier also scored for the Red Wings, who led 7-2 after the second period.

Dawson Holitzki was solid in goal as the Red Wings outshot the Kings 41-26.

Last weekend, the Red Wings visited the Slave Lake Icedogs on Oct. 7 and hosted the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Oct. 8 and played the Edson Eagles on the road Oct. 9.

Upcoming, High Prairie hosts Slave Lake on Oct. 14 and visits Gibbons on Oct. 15.