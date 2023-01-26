Red Wings fall to soaring Eagles

High Prairie Red Wing player Dayton Shantz, right, is poke-checked by Fox Creek Ice King player Kyler Mercredi in Greater Metro Hockey League action Jan. 13 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings lost their third game of the regular season Greater Metro Hockey League.

High Prairie fell 5-3 to the Edson Eagles on the road Jan. 14 after the Red Wings doubled the Fox Creek Ice Kings 4-2 on home ice Jan. 13.

Edson opened the scoring 13 seconds into the game and never gave up the lead.

K.C. Papastesis scored the first goal for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 after two.

The Red Wings closed the Edson lead to 4-3 in the third period on goals by Ethan Many Bears and Kaden Cardinal, before the Eagles popped the insurance goal late in the game.

High Prairie goaltender Brad Roncin was busy as the Red Wings outshot the Eagles 41-35.

At home, Keegan Ferguson popped a pair for the Red Wings, who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Hudson Chalifoux and Benny Yelllowknee also scored for the Red Wings.

High Prairie goaltender Dawson Holitzki was solid in the crease as the Red Wings outshot the Ice Kings 60-42.

After winning their first 22 games of the regular season, the Red Wings have lost three of nine games from Dec. 9 to Jan. 14, including two games to the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks and one to Edson.

As the regular season heads into the final five weeks, the Red Wings host Enoch on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 and visit Edson on Feb. 4 and 11.

On the ice next, the Red Wings host Fox Creek on Jan. 27 and visit the Slave Lake Icedogs on Jan. 28.