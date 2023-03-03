Red Wings crush Slave Lake, Gibbons

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings swept two games over the Family Day weekend in West Division action in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

Waiting to start the playoffs, the Red Wings crushed the Slave Lake Icedogs 12-2 on the road Feb. 17 and the Gibbons Pioneers 11-1 at home Feb. 18.

Kaden Cardinal scored three goals against the Icedogs, his former team.

Shayle Ducharme and Austen Rayburn and each scored a pair for the Red Wings, who led 4-0 after the first period and 9-2 after the second period.

Maven McMaster, Nolan Noskey, Hudson Chalifoux and Ethan Many Bears also scored for the winners.

High Prairie net- minder Brad Roncin had a fairly slack game as the Red Wings outshot the Icedogs 66-15, including 20-2 in the first period and 26-2 in the third.

In the home game, Andrew Gauchier, Rayburn, Ducharme and Many Bears each popped a pair for the Red Wings, who led 9-1 after the first period and 11-1 after two periods.

Avery McNabb, Jaegar Lapointe and Cardinal also scored for the winners.

High Prairie net- minder Dawson Holitzki had an easy game in goal as the Red Wings outshot Gibbons 49-21, including 27-6 in the first period.

The Red Wings wrapped up the regular season when they hosted the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Feb. 24 and visited the Fox Creek Ice Kings on Feb. 25.

Playoffs start at home March 2.