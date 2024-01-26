Red Wings clipped by soaring Eagles

High Prairie Red Wing player Nolan Noskey, right, and Edson Eagle player Deondre McCarthy, left, watch the puck after Noskey passes during National Junior Hockey League action Jan. 13 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings lost another game to the first-place Edson Eagles in junior hockey.

Edson doubled the second-place Red Wings 8-4 in High Prairie on Jan. 13 in National Junior Hockey League action.

Nolan Noskey popped a pair for the Red Wings, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 6-2 after the second period.

Cody Waller and Dayton Shantz also scored for the Wings, entrenched in second place.

Edson outshot High Prairie 66-42.

Cole Webber played in goal for the Red Wings for the first two periods before being replaced by Joseph Isaac.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings were flat in their only game of the weekend.

“We lacked energy, we were not ready and we did not play well enough to win,” Meyaard says.

He credited the goaltenders for keeping the Red Wings in the game.

“I thought our goalies played well, though,” Meyaard says.

“Cole did not deserve the shots he faced.”

The game was the first of four straight games the top two teams face each other.

Last weekend, the Red Wings and Eagles played in High Prairie on Jan. 19 and in Edson on Jan. 20. Upcoming, the Red Wings and Eagles finish the fiesty four-game set Jan. 27 in High Prairie.

After the encounters with Edson, the Red Wings have just three home games remaining in the regular season. High Prairie hosts the Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning on Feb. 9, the Fox Creek Ice Kings on Feb. 23, and Mayerthorpe on March 9.