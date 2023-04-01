Red Earth School to be replaced

The Government of Alberta announced March 1 they are investing in new schools and modernized spaces in Alberta.

About $2.3 billion will be invested over the next three years including Peace River School Division’s Red Earth School, which was chosen as one of 20 school projects for design funding for the replacement of the current school.

Red Earth is the first priority in PRSD’s capital plan. With the approval, they will receive design funding that includes the preparation of construction tender documents such as drawings and specifications.