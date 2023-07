Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Red Earth Creek is having fireworks at 11:30 p.m. on June 30 at the Backlakes Sports Arena.

On July 1, at 11 a.m. the Canada Day Parade begins at the arena. From noon to 4 p.m., there are festivities at the arena including a barbecue, cotton candy, dunk tank, bouncy houses, a rock climbing wall, and more.

To enter a float in the parade, contact Cory Aucoin at (780) 649-5571.