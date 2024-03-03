Recall petitions found valid

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is official!

The Town of High Prairie has accepted and posted a Notice of Recall Petition on its website.

Feb. 16 at about 9:20 a.m., three recall petitions were filed to remove Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and councillors Donna Deynaka and James Waikle. The petitions were presented to CAO Bill McKennan by town resident Darcy Foster. Town administration deemed the petitions to be compliant with the Alberta Municipal Government Act.

The 60-day signature collection period began Feb. 23 and ends April 22.

Recall petitions have been filed for Panasiuk, Deynaka and Waikle. Voting citizens in the town can sign neither, one, two or all three petitions.

“A petition is considered sufficient if it includes signatures from a minimum of 40 per cent of the Town’s population,” cites a post on the Town Website.

“Only individuals who are eligible to vote for the elected official named in the notice of recall petition may sign the recall petition. The recall petitions will be measured against a population of 2,380 which will require a total of 952 signatures to be considered sufficient.”

If the required number of signatures is met, a 45-day period kicks in where the sufficiency of each petition will be assessed. After the period, CAO Bill McKennan must make a declaration to council as to whether the recall petition(s) are sufficient or insufficient.

If the petition(s) are sufficient, the council member is recalled, cannot serve on council or any council committee, and the position is declared vacant.

If not, the members named in each recall petition (Panasiuk, Deynaka and Waikle) continue to serve.