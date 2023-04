A good meal and entertainment is promised at Kinuso Rec Rib Fest May 13 at the Kinuso Skating Arena.

Hosted by the Kinuso Community Association, doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and a dance to follow. The menu includes a full rack of pork or beef ribs with all the fixings, Dog Island Brewing on tap. A dance follows with music provided by Powertainment.

Tickets are $40 each and available at the Kinuso hamlet office and Kinosayo Museum.

Camping is available.