Ready to serve! July 10, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Strawberry Service – Kinuso celebrated a grand reopening of their newly-constructed store near Kinuso July 1. The gas bar/convenience store was rebuilt after a fire April 20, 2020 and opened for the first day of business June 15. Participating in the ribbon cutting, left-right, were: Hector Imtiaz, owner; Dale Reimer, president, RFD Quality Fuels and Lubricants; Daniel Imtiaz, operations manager; and Rob Caddick, AFD petroleum systems storage manager. Strawberry Service is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day with the exception of Thursday and Friday when they stay open until 11. The store is open each day including holidays. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email