RCMP use ATV ‘bait’ to catch thieves

RCMP have arrested for four suspects using ‘bait’ ATVs in Cadotte Lake.

In May 2023, the RCMP received several complaints of break and enter and property crimes on (and near) Woodland Cree First Nation, says an RCMP news release.

On July 6, bait vehicles were put up throughout the region. On July 8-9, RCMP tracked the vehicles to a home in Fairview, AB. Fairview RCMP searched the residence and recovered the ATVs and suspected meth. Four people were arrested.

A 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both from Fairview, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. A 57-year-old man, also from Fairview, and a 27-year-old woman, of no fixed address, were also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of meth.

Names were not released.

All four were released from custody, with a first court date of Sept. 11 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Peace River.

The investigation was done by the Peace Regional RCMP’s Community Tripartite Agreement Unit (CTA), RCMP’s Auto Theft Unit (ATU), Peace Regional General Investigative Services (GIS), and Western Alberta District’s Crime Reduction Unit (WAD CRU).

The CTA is a unit in K Division, with designated RCMP members to Indigenous communities. A community Tripartite Agreement is an agreement between Canada, Alberta and one or more First Nations, in which the RCMP provides the delivery of service. The CTA is funded by Canada (52 per cent) and Alberta (48 per cent) and allows each community to have a role in the administration and management of policing services. There are RCMP members strategically located at 26 First Nations under nine CTA agreements.