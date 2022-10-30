Raiders win volleyball tournament in nail-biter

Prairie River Raiders of High Prairie hold their gold medals and banner as the champions of the 2022 Josh Halverson high school junior boys volleyball tournament. Front row, left-right, are assistant coach Larkin Stokes, Levi Bilyk, Samson Anderson, Renard Nava, Nicholas Rich and head coach Kim Elliot. Back row, left-right, are Davin Greene, Liam Lamason, Leland Potvin and Reid Oliver.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The host Prairie River Raiders, of High Prairie, won the boys’ side of the annual Josh Halverson junior high school volleyball tournament Oct 14-15.

PPRJH River edged the Fairview St. Thomas More Kodiaks 25-21, 28-26 in an intense and competitive championship final of the 12-team tournament.

“It was a very exciting final,” assistant coach Larkin Stokes says.

“We were losing 24-21 in the second set and the boys battled back to win the set and the tournament.”

Both teams also met in the final of a tournament Sept. 23-24 in Peace River at Glenmary School.

“We have had great games against STM and previously lost to them in round-robin play and the final in Peace River,” Stokes says.

On the way to the final in the home tournament, the Raiders faced a tough opponent.

“We had a tight game in the semifinals against Worsley, which got the boys used to pressure and playing in front of a big crowd,” Stokes says.

High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints, Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers and Kapawe’no also competed in the boys’ tournament.

Sexsmith Sabres beat Mistassiniy, of Wabasca, in the final of the 11-team girls’ tournament.

PRJH and St. Andrew’s both lost in the semifinals.