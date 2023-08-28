Public works review progresses for Big Lakes County

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has moved forward to review the transportation division in the public works department to find ways to operate more efficiently.

At its regular meeting July 26, council approved terms of reference and that the document be issued for requests for a consultant.

Council allocated funding in the 2023 budget for the project to create a level of service for transportation, says Kevin Cymbaluk, director of public works.

“The purpose of the review is to look for areas where efficiencies can be found or alternative delivery of services would result in cost savings or improved level of service,” Cymbaluk says.

Council has allocated $100,000 for the first phase, he states in his report.

To date, about $5,000 has been spent on the preliminary terms of reference and a workshop on June 15.

“Based upon experience and discussions with other municipalities, these reviews can become very large and self-perpetrating,” says Cymbaluk.

“Once the proposals are received and evaluated, there is potential for additional budget requirements to complete all six areas of phase 1.”

The consultant will review the services of grader operations, ditching, gravelling roads, hamlet maintenance, bridge maintenance and bridge assessments.

“Depending upon the extent of consultant work on the project, the studies will take dozens or hundreds of hours for staff to complete properly,” Cymbaluk says.

“Some studies of this type in other rural municipalities have continued for many years as an ongoing activity, which can result in dedication of hundreds of hours of staff time.”

Council may wish to engage with citizens in the process, as well, he notes.

“Public consultations are possibilities for the study, depending upon the level of citizen engagement and consultation requested,” Cymbaluk says.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk suggests more of the work be done by staff rather than a consultant as a way to reduce costs.

However, Cymbaluk says a consultant provides a perspective from a professional from outside the county similar to a review of Big Lakes County Fire Service conducted by Sea Hawk Fire Service in 2020.

If he does much of the work, Cymbaluk says it would take him away from other work to direct the public works department.

The county has 29 functional centre within the transportation division of public works, he says.

They will be evaluated in the context of efficiency, effectiveness, life-cycle costs and legislative requirements.