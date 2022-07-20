PTA’s Harvest Festival Sept. 10

Free admission to everyone is granted to attend the fun-filled Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association Harvest Festival Sept. 10.

A full day of events is planned beginning with a breakfast at 8 a.m. and supper at 6 p.m. followed by a music jamboree.

Hay bale darts, pool noodle croquet, a giant Kerplunk game, tractor barrel races, wagon rides, a lumberjack competition and candy drop are planned.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the antique tractor parade starts at noon. Demonstrations of blacksmithing will occur and flour milling, threshing and sawmill demonstrations will rotate each hour.

Triangle is located 15 km west of High Prairie.

And if you’re interested in doing a bit of shopping, vendors are invited to set up in the hall to sell their wares.