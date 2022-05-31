PRSD reviews 3-Year Education Plan

Peace River School Division board of trustees met May 19 and reviewed its 3-Year Education Plan, which was presented by Supt. of Schools Adam Murray.

The plan outlines PRSD’s three goals, engagement strategies, budget plan and capital plan.

PRSD’s first goal is “All students are literate,” with the outcome being “All students are reading and writing at or above grade level or meeting their individualized program goals.”

The second goal is, “All students are numerate,” with the attached outcome being, “All students are performing at or above grade level in numeracy or meeting their individualized program goals.”

The third goal is, “All students are successful through inclusionary practices,” with the outcome being, “All students’ academic, physical and socio-emotional needs are met within a culture of inclusion.”

Approval was given by the board for the revised version and the 3-Year Education Plan, which can be found on PRSD’s website.