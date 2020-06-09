PRSD passes $53.7M budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Priorities to teach and build students in the Peace River School Division are part of a $53.7 million budget for the 2020-21 school year .



At its regular meeting May 28, the board approved a budget of $53,717,450, says a news release from PRSD dated June 1.



“Ensuring our students’ mental health and well-being is supported and keeping our teachers in the classroom is and will always be high priorities,” says chair Darren Kuester.



Over and above basic education, PRSD’s budget will fund PRSD’s focus on literacy, numeracy, mental health and wellness, support for students with complex and special needs, technology integration and employee contract obligations.



In order to continue to fund such programs and maintain staffing levels in schools, PRSD will request ministerial approval to withdraw $300,000 from reserves.



“The majority of the funds we are requesting to take from reserves is being used to maintain teaching staff and fund wrap-around services such as our two divisional social workers, youth education support workers and success coaches,” Kuester says.



The budget also funds such roles of PRSD’s First Nations Metis and Inuit co-ordinator.