PRSD hires Murray as new superintendent

Adam Murray

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River School Division’s board of trustees has hired Adam Murray as its next superintendent of schools beginning Sept. 1.



“Mr. Murray was selected because of his demonstrated leadership capabilities, his commitment to excellence in serving our students, and his familiarity with the Division,” says board chair Darren Kuester in a news release.



Murray has been a teacher and administrator for 19 years. After a successful teaching career with Edmonton Public Schools, in 2010 he joined Peace River School Division as acting principal of Whitelaw Academy. He has since been principal of Hines Creek Composite, Kennedy Elementary School, Grimshaw High School, and Grimshaw Public School.



Three years ago, Murray moved to division office as assistant superintendent of Human Resources.



“Peace River School Division has an excellent reputation in all aspects of public education,” says Murray.



“Declining rural enrolments, an increased diversity in students served, and the need for alternative delivery of education are challenges which face our Division,” he adds.



Murray received a Bachelor of Education [2002] and a Master of Education in Educational Studies [2014] from the University of Alberta.