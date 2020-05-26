PRSD disperses nutrition grants

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School Division has given remaining nutrition grants totalling $203,744 to various organizations in all of PRSD’s school communities to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.



The grant funding, provided by Alberta Education, is dedicated to support wellness by ensuring students are provided with healthy food while in school, says a PRSD news release dated May 15.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has, no doubt, created many challenges and hardships for families in our communities and we are grateful to have the opportunity to help in this way,” Supt. Paul Bennett says.



Food programs to students have not been offered since schools closed March 16.



Alberta Education encouraged school divisions to find ways to share the remaining funds with communities to help families in need.



Funds were given to various organizations, including food banks, women’s shelters, agricultural societies, municipalities, Family and Community Support Services, a school parent society, an Indigenous society and a fire department.



“We divided the funds equally to our 11 school communities,” Bennett says.



“We encouraged the groups to use the money wisely to provide food to families deemed to be in need.”



In some communities, funds are being used for vouchers for local grocery stores.



“We want communities to have as much flexibility for their local needs,” Bennett says.



“We have had extremely positive response from communities because the like the approach we have for flexibility.”



He says the funding is welcome for families where one or both parents lost a job or reduced pay in the economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In small communities, it would be just as great an impact as in larger centres,” says Bennett.



PRSD issued cheques in early May to all organizations.

Where the money is going

Community Organization Amount

Peace River Sagitawa Friendship Centre $6,173.91

Peace River Salvation Army Food Bank $6,173.91

Peace River Peace Regional Women’s Shelter $6,173.91

Nampa Northern Sunrise County $18,521.74

Grimshaw Berwyn/Grimshaw Ecumenical Care Society $18,521.74

Berwyn Village of Berwyn $18,521.74

RE Creek Red Earth Creek Fire Department Association $18,521.74

Dixonville Dixonville L.I.F.E Ag Society $18,521.74

Manning Food for Thought $9,260.87

Manning Manning and District Family and Community Support Services $9,260.87

Fairview Fairview Food Bank Association $9,260.87

Fairview Crossroads Women’s Shelter $9,260.87

Hines Creek Village of Hines Creek $18,521.74

Worsley Worsley Central School Parent Society $18,521.74

Cleardale Cleardale Agricultural Society $18,521.74