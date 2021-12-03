PRSD considers closing Nampa Public School

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River School Division is considering closing Nampa Public School.

PRSD has notified parents and/or guardians with students at the school, and advised the parent council, says Supt. Adam Murray.

Closing a school is a long, well-defined process no school division takes lightly. In an ad to be published in South Peace News in the coming weeks, PRSD says, “Reason for consideration of the proposed school closure are financial concerns in running Nampa Public School.”

The proposed school closure is in June 2022, or the end of the current school year.

After notifying parents and/or guardians, PRSD continues its fact-finding mission and allows for public input.

“Trustees invite comments, either written or by delegation, on this proposal,” says PRSD, adding the deadline is Feb. 17, eight days before the Feb. 25 board meeting.

First reading for the proposed closure will occur at PRSD’s meeting Feb. 25. If the board decides to continue the process, a public community meeting will be held before the March board meeting. It is expected a final decision will be made at or before the April board meeting.

Nampa Public School teaches kindergarten to Grade 6 students.