PRSD chair Kuester won’t seek re-election

Darren Kuester

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man who has currently served the Peace River School Division for 11 years, including the last several as chair, is not seeking re-election.



Ward 3 trustee Darren Kuester made the announcement Sept 1.



Kuester also served four years in the mid-1990s as trustee for Weberville, Dixonville, Deadwood, Manning and Hawk Hills.



“The decision to step down from the board was a difficult one, and I thought about it for a very long time,” he says in a PRSD news release.



“But I have some priorities in my life right now that I want to dedicate my time to, which includes my four grandchildren and a small expansion to my farming business.”



Kuester shares the importance of being passionate about making a difference in students’ lives while urging others to serve on the board.



“School board trustees are passionate about doing what is best for kids,” he says.



“You need to be diplomatic and have the ability to listen, and you do not need certain levels of education to be a trustee. A variety of trustees from all backgrounds makes for a diverse board and this allows for different points of view, which is crucial to serving our school communities effectively.”



He adds the best advice he can give a new trustee is to listen to the people around you, do the best you can do, and do not be afraid to ask for help or advice.



“I am a huge advocate for locally elected school board trustees and am always open to have a conversation with anyone who may be interested in running to serve as a trustee,” he says.



Interested individuals can contact Kuester through the PRSD website at www.prsd.abca. The same website can also be visited for more information regarding school trustee elections.



“On average, trustees need to be able to commit approximately eight days per month in which they could easily fulfill trustee expectations,” says Kuester.



“Some of those days may not be during traditional working hours as some are evening meetings.”



Trustees receive an honorarium for attending meetings and are offered a health benefit plan.



Nomination papers must be received at PRSD central operations in Grimshaw on or before noon on Sept. 20.